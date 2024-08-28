BJP MLC calls for resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over land allotment row

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 28 (PTI) BJP MLC Pratapsimha Nayak on Wednesday called for the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged allotment of a land to a trust run by his family including his father and Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to reporters here, Nayak said Kharge, who is the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj in the Congress government should step down, accusing him of exerting undue influence in securing the Civic Amenity (CA) site to Siddhartha Vihar Trust, an organisation associated with Kharge family members.

The family has the best CA sites registered in their trust which is a 'scam', he claimed.

Nayak also stated that the Siddaramiah government was on a shaky pitch, and every minister and MLA in the government were busy creating action plans for themselves in the impending situation for the Congress party.

On Tuesday, the BJP petitioned the Karnataka Governor seeking the dismissal from the Cabinet of Minister Kharge over the alleged allotment of a land to a trust run by his family.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the land allotment and said it has been done in accordance with law.