BJP MLC claims cow vigilantes harassing farmers; minister asks him to exercise restraint

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) BJP MLC Sadabhau Khot has claimed farmers are facing harassment from cow vigilantes and warned of a protest if action is not taken in the matter.

However, his party colleague and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday appealed to Khot to exercise restraint while criticising the cow vigilantes.

Khot claimed he was heckled by some cow vigilantes at Fursungi near Pune during his visit on Monday afternoon, though he escaped unhurt.

He alleged the cow vigilantes were extortionists and threatening farmers and said he would raise the issue with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Under the guise of cow protection, a large lobby is operating in the state. They even have corporate offices. Farmers are suffering because of them. If the government fails to act, we will set up cattle camps in front of police stations," Khot, who heads the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana (farmers' organisation), told reporters in Pune on Monday.

Reacting to the comments, minister Rane said, "Sadabhau Khot should tone down his language while speaking against cow vigilantes because they are engaged in protecting cows. He should not make statements that could be seen as insulting the Hindu community." Khot on Monday alleged that buffaloes of some farmers were forcibly taken away two months back and the bovines later went missing from a cowshed in Fursungi.

"The farmers had to go to court to get an order for the release of their cattle, but when they went to the cowshed, the animals were missing. The vigilantes gave evasive replies, claiming the buffaloes had strayed into hills while grazing. In such cases, farmers neither get justice nor their problems are addressed," he charged.

The MLC further claimed some people drive down from Mumbai and Pune in luxury vehicles and operate in the name of cow protection.

"In cities where people rarely see cows, these so-called vigilantes claim to protect them. Farmers' vehicles are stopped, they are beaten up, and their livestock is seized. This must stop," Khot said, adding that he would raise the matter with CM Fadnavis.

These "so-called" cow vigilantes are not honest. They harass farmers who transport their cattle to market and indulge in extortion by threatening the cultivators to take them to police, the legislator claimed at Sangola in Solapur district four days back.

"If farmers do not bribe such cow vigilantes, they take them to police station and if no solution is sought, the cattle is shifted to some go-shala (cow shelter) and the farmer is left with no option but to go to the court. By the time cattle release order is obtained, the managers of the go-shala sell the cattle," Khot alleged.

He also claimed inconsistencies in the police's version about the number of animals at cowsheds, suggesting that someone influential was backing the vigilantes, and demanded strict action against them.

"Agriculture is already is a loss-making business for us. Now the cow vigilantes are creating more trouble by threatening farmers. They are extortionists. If they are so concerned about the well-being of cows, they should come and work at the farmers' cowshed," Khot said.

"We are forced to employ people from Bihar for such work because we do not find labour locally. Farmers will pay monthly salaries to vigilantes if they work in our cattle shelters," he added. PTI ND GK