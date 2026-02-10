BJP MLC flags EPF non-deposit, erroneous power bill dues in UP Legislative Council

Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Issues of alleged non-deposit of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deductions of outsourced workers and electricity bills showing arrears despite regular payments were raised in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, with BJP's Vijay Bahadur Pathak seeking government intervention in both matters.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Pathak said information has been received from several places in the state that while EPF contributions are being regularly deducted from the salaries of outsourced employees, the amounts are not allegedly being deposited in their respective accounts.

He said this has led to resentment among outsourced workers, who have been lodging complaints with the concerned department heads. According to Pathak, department heads were passing the blame onto contractors and service provider companies.

Similar complaints have surfaced from municipal corporations in Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi, he said, adding that in Lucknow, municipal corporation employees have submitted written complaints alleging that their EPF funds are being siphoned off in connivance with agencies, contractors and civic officials.

Pathak also raised the issue of electricity bills allegedly showing outstanding dues despite regular payments by consumers. The Chair directed the government to issue a statement on the matter.

He said that though the electricity system in the state has improved, the power corporation is allegedly being negligent towards consumers who pay their bills regularly.

Pathak alleged that there is carelessness in issuing electricity bills to urban and rural consumers in accordance with rational tariffs under the head of energy charges. In several cases, bills are not being issued as per the applicable tariff rates, he said.

He further claimed that even consumers who make timely payments are shown as having arrears in subsequent bills, and the amounts are then recovered from them.

"If honest consumers are paying the electricity bills issued to them every month, why are arrears being shown in the next bill?" he asked. PTI KIS MNK MNK