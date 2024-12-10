BJP MLC Prasad Lad files complaint against man for abusing, threatening him

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have registered a non-cognisable case against a man for allegedly abusing and threatening BJP MLC Prasad Lad during a phone call, officials said on Tuesday.

A complaint was filed by the BJP leader's personal assistant at Matunga police station on Monday, an official said.

As per the complaint, a man identified as Manish Nikose, called Lad on his mobile phone on Sunday and hurled abuses and also gave a threat, he said.

The caller, who introduced himself as Manish Nikose, initially told Lad that he was speaking from Union minister Ramdas Athawale's office. He made another call soon afterwards, in which he claimed that he was speaking from another Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office, he added.

After that, the BJP legislator asked his personal assistant (PA) to file a police complaint.

He also wrote a letter to zonal DCP Ragasudha R about the threatening call he received, the official said.

Based on the complaint, a non-cognisable case was registered at the Matunga police station against Nikose, he said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI DC NP