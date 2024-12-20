BJP MLC Ravi case to be heard by Bengaluru Court

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru will hear the case against BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested for allegedly using a derogatory word against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

He was earlier in the day presented before the City Fifth Additional Magistrate' Court in Belagavi.

"The investigating officer had requisitioned praying that the FIR has to be transferred to MP/MLA court at Bengaluru, taking into note of the same the honourable JMFC Belagavi passed the order directing the investigating officer to produce the accused before the jurisdictional magistrate at MP/MLA court in Bengaluru and directed to forward the FIR to the jurisdictional magistrate at Bengaluru," Raviraj Patil, advocate appearing in the case told reporters.

"Today itself forthwith the FIR has to be forwarded and the accused has to be produced before the court. This is the order of the court here," he added.

Meanwhile, the police are shifting Ravi to Bengaluru.

Before being taken to the Belagavi court, Ravi underwent a medical examination at a community health centre.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while.

He was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Based on the complaint lodged by Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A large number of BJP supporters, including leaders such as party state president B Y Vijayendra, MLC N Ravi Kumar, and MLA Prabhu Chauhan, gathered at the court to show solidarity. Senior BJP leaders, including R Ashok and MLA Sunil Kumar, also were present at the court in support of Ravi.

Ravi recounted his ordeal, claiming the police had taken him on an unnecessary journey across Dharwad, Belagavi, and Bagalkot districts before conducting a medical checkup in the morning.

Speaking to reporters before entering the court, Ravi maintained his innocence, calling the charges baseless. "This is a politically motivated case. The police tortured me by keeping me in transit all night without food. I will bring these details to the judge's attention," he said. PTI COR AMP KSU KH