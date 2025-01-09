BJP MLC Ravi records statement with CID over Belagavi attack

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday recorded his statement before the CID officer probing the attack on him during the last day of the Belagavi Legislature session on December 19.

MLC Ravi was allegedly attacked by a group of people upset over his alleged derogatory remarks in the Legislative Council against the state's Woman and Child Welfare Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The MLC was arrested and reportedly taken to multiple locations by the police in connection with his remarks against the minister.

According to Ravi, some BJP legislators had lodged a complaint with council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti regarding the attack on him at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha while he was on his way to the council.

Horatti had instructed the police to investigate the case. Subsequently, the police summoned Ravi to record his statement, he said.

“I have provided details of the incident to the investigating officer. I recorded my statement regarding the individuals who attacked me, the slogans they shouted, and the foul language they used,” the BJP leader told reporters after returning from the CID office.

He stated that he was attacked twice on December 19 within the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises in Belagavi.

Ravi also mentioned that video and CCTV footage of the incident would be examined as part of the investigation. PTI GMS SSK GMS ROH