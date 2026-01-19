Nagpur: BJP MLC Sandip Joshi, considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Monday announced retirement from politics, stating he is stepping aside to make way for the young generation.

In a letter addressed to well-wishers and posted on his social media handles, the 55-year-old leader said politics had always meant more to him than position or prestige — it was a path of selfless service and dedication.

However, the ongoing defections for power, opportunism, and intensifying competition today unsettle not just ordinary voters but also loyal workers. With limited seats and rising expectations, no one is willing to step back, and this, he pointed out, is the harsh reality.

"Even today, I consider myself an ordinary BJP worker, but seeing this landscape, the thought has firmly taken root in my mind that I should be the one to step aside... and that is the decision I am announcing through this letter," said Joshi, who has also served as a corporator and mayor of Nagpur.

Making way for "young blood" is also essential, Joshi noted, adding that, therefore, after deep reflection, he is putting a full stop to his political journey ahead.

"I am well aware that the party has elevated me. Thus, seeking forgiveness from the party's top leadership Nitin Gadkari ji and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, I am announcing this decision today," he said.

Joshi further said his term as Member of the Legislative Council ends on May 13, 2026, and he will complete it, viewing it as a responsibility entrusted by the party.

After May 13, he will not demand a ticket from the party, and even if offered, he will humbly decline it, the legislator said.

It should go to some ordinary young worker or the person the party decides, he added.

"After May 13, I have decided to completely retire from active politics. This decision is not born of momentary emotion but from profound deliberation. From here on, I will live as an ordinary social worker and continue serving the common people and working for them," he said.

Joshi acknowledged that, after his family, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh played a pivotal role in shaping him. He expressed deep gratitude to the BJP for the many opportunities it provided him throughout his political journey.

The MLC said if he stays in politics, opportunities would surely come his way.

"I say with pride that in the BJP alone can an ordinary worker become the country's prime minister. However, I sincerely believe that my presence should not cause injustice to any ordinary worker. And in my absence, nothing will be hindered for anyone, this is the ultimate truth," he added.