BJP MLC says no need to take Jarange seriously; Maratha youths should make use of EWS quota

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Parinay Fuke on Sunday said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should not be taken seriously and suggested that the youths from the community make use of the EWS quota.

Fuke said Maratha youths should avail themselves of quota benefits under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, introduced earlier by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Jarange should give up his obstinacy and encourage Maratha youngsters to avail of the EWS reservation,” he told reporters in Gondia.

Jarange has announced that his agitation for Maratha reservation will begin in Mumbai on August 29. He has been holding meetings in various districts to mobilise the community. According to him, Maratha youths are determined not to relent until reservation is secured.

Jarange has urged the community to participate in the Mumbai agitation under the slogan ‘one household, one vehicle’.

“No one should remain at home this time. This is the ultimate battle for our existence. Politics should be kept aside, and Marathas must come together. The community must not be defeated under any circumstances,” he said recently.

The activist has undertaken multiple hunger strikes demanding the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis – an agrarian caste listed under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education.

"Just as frogs come out during the monsoon, Manoj Jarange comes out during elections. I said it some days ago, too. There is no need to take him seriously," Fuke said on Sunday.