BJP MLC seeks 'justice' for cop held for attacking doctor with hammer in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh on Monday led a sit-in and a day-long fast in Gorakhpur demanding "justice" for a police constable arrested for allegedly attacking a doctor with a hammer following an argument.

The dispute began on October 3 when constable Pankaj Kumar along with his wife and four-year-old son visited Dr Anuj Sarkari at a hospital in Gorakhpur to discuss his wife's medical report.

However, a heated argument over fees reportedly led to a clash between Kumar and the hospital staff.

The next day (October 4), Kumar allegedly attacked the doctor with a hammer causing head injuries, leading to his immediate arrest.

Despite repeated requests from Kumar’s wife, the police did not file an FIR against the doctor and his staff for "assaulting" her husband, MLC Singh claimed as he led the sit-in near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Town Hall in which the constable’s wife was also present.

"We will continue the fight for justice for Pankaj Kumar and take the matter to the Assembly. The doctor and his hooligans brutally beat up Kumar on October 3. They attacked him again when he returned the next day to collect his Aadhaar card and prescription," Singh claimed.

Calling for a fair probe into the matter, the BJP MLC demanded the police file an FIR against the doctor and his "hooligan bouncers”.

Singh also cast aspersions on Sarkari’s assets, claiming them to be worth more than Rs 500 crore as he called for a probe into the matter.

The Rashtriya Hindu Mahasabha and the Kshatriya Mahasabha have also thrown their weight behind Kumar, with leaders from both outfits joining the sit-in led by Singh.

Amitabh Thakur, a retired IPS officer and head of the Rashtriya Adhikar Sena, warned that if an FIR is not lodged against Sarkari within three days, he would begin an indefinite sit-in near the Cantonment police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover earlier said the matter is under investigation and appropriate action would be taken once the probe is complete.

Sarkari was not available for comments with his staff claiming that he is undergoing treatment.