BJP MLC Tilekar's uncle abducted by unidentified persons in Pune's Hadapsar area

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons in Pune's Hadapsar area on Monday when he was out on a morning walk, a police official said.

Satish Wagh (55) was forced into an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk by four to five persons and teams have been formed to trace and rescue him, Hadapsar police station senior inspector Santosh Padhare said.

"No ransom call has been received nor has the family raised suspicion on anyone. A manhunt has been launched on the details provided by a eyewitness who saw the car. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," he said.

Police sources said Wagh has interest in farming and also owns a hotel near Shewalwadi. PTI SPK BNM