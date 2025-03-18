BJP MLCs claim cost rise in Thane coastal road project, seek formation of SIT

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) The underlying tensions between allies BJP and Shiv Sena surfaced in the legislative council when some MLCs of the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed cost escalation in the Coastal Road project in Thane from Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 2,700 crore and demanded a probe by SIT.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to Shiv Sena, denied these allegations and rejected the demand for an SIT probe.

It was decided that a meeting would be held in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde to provide the project details to members.

BJP MLCs Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, and Niranjan Davkhare questioned the process of awarding the contract for the coastal road project in Thane, alleging rule violations and a sharp cost increase.

During Question Hour, BJP members pressed the issue without directly naming Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who was the CM and Urban Development Minister when the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) awarded the tender for Coastal Road project.

"How did the cost increase from Rs 1,316 crore to Rs 2,700 crore? How can the project cost double and still be approved? Is the government going to reconsider the tender process and cancel the contract?" Darekar asked.

Minister of State for the Urban Development Department, Madhuri Misal, initially responded, stating that there was no irregularity in the tender process.

She explained that Rs 1,316 crore was the initial estimate, and the cost increased due to additional work, including pedestrian bridges. She also claimed that the GST rates on some items increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

BJP members rejected her explanation.

Darekar alleged corruption in the cost escalation, while BJP MLC Prasad Lad demanded an SIT probe.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir also questioned whether a bribe of around 20 per cent had been taken before awarding the tender.

Shambhuraj Desai, authorised by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to address urban development issues, rejected the allegations.

"When initial estimates were made, the District Schedule of Rates (DSR) of 2021 was considered. With the inclusion of additional works and an increase in DSR, the estimated cost rose to Rs 3,364 crore when approved by MMRDA in early 2024.

"In September 2024, MMRDA approved the lowest bid of Rs 2,727 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company," Desai said.

He rejected the demand for an SIT probe but stated that the government was ready to provide detailed information.

Following the intervention of xouncil chairperson Ram Shinde, it was agreed that a meeting would be held in his chamber to discuss the issue further. PTI ND NSK