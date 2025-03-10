BJP MLCs corner Minister Shirsat alleging irregularities in financial aid to students

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Legislators of the BJP on Monday targeted Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, alleging irregularities in the financial assistance provided to students preparing for competitive examinations, and demanded a probe.

A debate was sparked in the legislative council by BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare, who raised concerns regarding examinations conducted by state-run institutions such as Sarathi, Barati, Mahajyoti, and TRTI.

Davkhare alleged that some government officials and coaching classes for competitive examinations had conspired and caused financial losses to students.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve asked if an audit was conducted on the facilities provided.

To this, state Social Justice Minister Shirsat said, "There have been no complaints from students." His reply, however, irked BJP legislators, who stood up in protest.

MLC Sadabhau Khot said, "Despite being an MLC, I have written to the social justice and tribal development departments, but no officer has responded. What is the point of writing letters if they are simply ignored?" Alleging irregularities, he said, "The annual budget for students' financial assistance is Rs 700 crore, and nearly Rs 300 crore were swindled every year. Will the department take any action?" Council chairman Ram Shinde directed Shirsat to initiate an inquiry and take action against officials who failed to respond to Khot's letters.

BJP MLCs Pravin Darekar, Niranjan Davkhare, Parinay Phuke, and Shrikant Bharatiya intensified their demand for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities.

Shirsat said, "The Maharashtra government spends nearly Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per student for competitive exam preparations. We also want to assess who truly benefits from this financial assistance." He announced that an inquiry committee, headed by the additional chief secretary (finance), will be set up.

"Officials from other departments will assist in evaluating the utilisation of funds allocated to students," the minister said. PTI ND ARU