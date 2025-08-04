BJP MLC's 'I am father of Shiv Sena' remarks trigger row in Bhandara; party demands apology

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Monday triggered a controversy after he dubbed himself the "father" of Shiv Sena in Bhandara district, triggering demands for an apology.

The remarks made while addressing a gathering have not gone down well with the BJP ally Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Kumbhalkar, the Lok Sabha in-charge of Shiv Sena in Bhandara, demanded that Fuke either apologise publicly within 12 hours or face a “Shiv Sena-style” response.

"We stand firmly behind those who have worked for the party, even in the middle of the night. But those who betrayed us, sometimes we forgive them. Our entry into the cooperative sector has been strong, and we will assert our dominance in both districts," Fuke told a gathering.

The BJP leader said he usually doesn't respond to allegations against him.

"But I realised something important. When a son scores well in exams, either he or his mother is praised. However, if something goes wrong, the blame falls on the father. So now I know I am the father of Shiv Sena in Bhandara. That is why I am being blamed," he added.

Kumbhalkar slammed Fuke for using the "father" analogy.

"Balasaheb Thackeray is the father of Shiv Sena. No one else should attempt to take that place,” said Kumbhalkar.

He accused Fuke of working against Sena’s official candidate, Prakash Malgave, in the district bank elections by diverting votes to the Congress nominee.

"Now he has insulted the Shiv Sena by making such remarks. The workers’ sentiments have been hurt. If Fuke does not apologise within 12 hours, we will respond in the Shiv Sena’s style,” Kumbhalkar added.

Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Prashant Padole of Congress, who defeated former MP Sunil Mendhe of BJP in 2024 elections. PTI ND NSK