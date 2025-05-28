BJP MLC's sister-in-law alleges threat to life from family of late husband; kin denies claim

Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) The sister-in-law of Maharashtra BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Wednesday alleged receiving repeated threats to her life from the family of her late husband and raised concerns over lack of support from authorities despite approaching political leaders.

Talking to reporters here, Priya Fuke, the wife of Sanket, the younger brother of Parinay Fuke, claimed the Nagpur-based family did not tell her about her husband's kidney transplant, which was performed two years before their marriage in 2012.

At the press conference, Priya Fuke was flanked by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and NCP (SP) women wing president Rohini Khadse, both of whom alleged she was harassed by her in-laws and denied property rights.

Rama Fuke, the mother-in-law of Priya Fuke, in a statement said allegations made by Andhare and Khadse against her family were "unfortunate and misleading".

"I have two children. My husband Sanket Phuke was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, and since then I have been threatened to be killed. I was never taken into confidence regarding property deals. They asked me to leave the house at 10 pm, when I tried asking them about it," Priya Fuke claimed.

In her statement, Rama Fuke, said "We still don't know what Priya is angry about, what revenge she wants. We all tried to sit together as a family and end the dispute. But unfortunately we failed. They (Andhare and Khadse) should not do politics by bringing our family disputes to the public. We wish that our daughter-in-law Priya and grandchildren live in happiness and joy." PTI CLS ND RSY