BJP MLC's wife, two others booked for outraging modesty of woman, assaulting her in Beed; MLC denies allegations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) The wife of a BJP MLC and two others were booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a tribal woman in Beed in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place on October 15 in Walunj village in Aashti police station limits on October 15, while the case was filed on October 21, the official added.

As per the complaint, two persons identified as Kailas Pawar and Rahul Jagdale along with Prajakta Dhas, wife of BJP MLC Suresh Dhas, came to the victim, assaulted her and tried to pull her saree, the official said.

The complainant has alleged Prajakta Dhas provoked the two persons to assault her and outrage her modesty, he said, adding the victim's daughter-in-law managed to shoot a video of the ruckus.

Prajakta Dhas, Pawar and Jagdale were charged under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of the victim, making sexually coloured remarks, intending to disrobe her, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official said.

The three have also been charged under provisions of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Aashti police station official said.

"The video is being verified. No arrest has been made in the case," Aasthi police station in charge Santosh Khetmalas told PTI.

Meanwhile, MLC Suresh Dhas said the allegations were false and that it was an effort to malign him.

"The videos are being shown in the wrong sequence. The police should inquire thoroughly about the video through the forensic department. My wife called the police after the seeing situation. My wife reached the spot with the police at the same time. What happened there earlier, nobody knows," Dhas claimed. PTI AW BNM BNM