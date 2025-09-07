BJP mounts strong defence of 'One Nation One Election' proposal

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) BJP leaders on Sunday mounted a strong defence of the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, while criticising Congress for its views on EVMS and the Election Commission.

Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the idea had overwhelming support across the country. "B R Ambedkar gave the Constitution to our country and if there is a leader who is ensuring that the dreams of the Constitution are being fulfilled, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

He said that after travelling the length and breadth of the country on the issue of 'one nation, one election,' he found that the people of the country and even Karnataka want a change, transformation and development.

"Therefore, it is an idea whose time has come now, and nobody can stop this 'one nation, one election'," Bhatia told reporters before attending a meeting on 'One nation and one election'.

The BJP spokesperson said Modi had already carried out major constitutional changes.

Alleging that the Congress did not have the will to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said Modi demonstrated the will.

He also said that, by way of passing the women's reservation bill, another constitutional amendment was brought in to empower the women of the country.

"And now, after thorough deliberations and support from the people, 'one nation, one election' will also definitely become a reality," he said.

On the Congress questioning EVMs, Bhatia remarked, "BJP, like a good student performs well in exams, and after we pass the exam, we thank the people of our country and states, whereas the Congress is like a student that doesn't study, keeps away from the class, and after failing, it blames the EVMs." "It shows petty politics and perpetual pessimism of the corrupt Congress Party," he alleged.

He also called Rahul Gandhi "the biggest hydrogen bomb of Indian politics," adding, "The problem is he implodes, and when he implodes, the Congress Party explodes".

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said the party had no fear of ballot papers and full faith in the electoral system.

"The BJP is not scared of ballot papers. The relevant question is, Rahul Gandhi should think why the people of this country, the voters of this country, have lost confidence in the Congress Party," he said. BJP national general secretary Anil Antony called the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative a historic reform.

"During Modi's second term, a high-level committee led by a former president Ram Nath Kovind, along with six luminary Indian citizens, had done a very extensive study on 'one nation, one election', and one of the most important findings is that this can lead to a GDP growth of almost 1.5 per cent every year," he said.

"These are all big initiatives Modi government is bringing to ensure that our country prospers and our country moves in a single direction towards the Vikasit Bharat dream," Antony said, stressing that the BJP had "full faith in the Election Commission" and that the government "doesn't interfere in any institution in any manner," he added. PTI GMS ADB