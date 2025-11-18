BJP moves EC, alleges BLOs running 'illegal' SIR camps from TMC-controlled venues

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against alleged "illegal SIR camps" being run by BLOs from TMC-controlled community halls, claiming that the practice violates the neutrality of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria cited what he described as a "grave and organised violation" of ECI norms, alleging that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in several parts of the state were conducting SIR-related activities from politically controlled premises instead of undertaking mandatory door-to-door verification.

Bajoria flagged a purported instruction circulated in the 116-Bidhannagar Assembly constituency, directing voters of Part 133 to visit a community hall between 11 am and 5 pm with filled-up forms, along with original voter ID and Aadhaar cards of all family members for verification.

"The BLOs and BLAs of Part 133 will be at the Community Hall. One member of the family will bring the original voter card and Aadhaar card of everyone, which will be returned after verification," the letter read.

Noting that the community hall in question was "under the control of a TMC minister and the municipality chairman", the BJP leader alleged political interference in the revision process.

"This completely violates ECI norms, which mandate door-to-door visits, not centralised political camps," the letter stated. It further claimed such practices "compromise the neutrality of officials" and could lead to manipulation of the voter list "under the supervision of ruling party cadres".

The BJP leader alleged that similar incidents were being reported from multiple assembly segments across the state, signalling what he called a "coordinated attempt" to use BLOs to influence the voter roll revision.

The complaints include BLOs allegedly functioning out of TMC offices and local clubs, voters being instructed to visit politically aligned hubs, BJP's BLA-2s being obstructed or threatened, and BLOs reportedly working under the directions of ruling party councillors.

Seeking urgent intervention, the BJP demanded that the ECI immediately shut down all such politically hosted SIR camps, beginning with the one in Bidhannagar, close to Kolkata.

It also sought the suspension and departmental action against BLOs who conducted official duties inside TMC-controlled premises, deployment of neutral officials in sensitive pockets, and strict enforcement of door-to-door verification norms.

There was no immediate response from the TMC or the CEO's office on the allegations. PTI PNT NN