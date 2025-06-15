BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay admitted to Kolkata hospital, condition 'stable'

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was admitted to a private hospital in the metropolis after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the medical establishment said.

Gangopadhyay (63), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital, he said.

"He felt some uneasiness and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Tests are being conducted to evaluate his condition. He is stable and under the observation of a team of doctors," the official said.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 polls. PTI SCH ACD RBT