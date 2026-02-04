BJP MP accuses Mamata govt of blocking Central schemes in Bengal over 'vendetta politics'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha BJP member Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the TMC-led West Bengal government, accusing it of not implementing several Central social welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, due to "vendetta politics".

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Bhattacharya said, "Today, poor and marginalised people of West Bengal are deprived (of benefits) due to vendetta politics being carried out by the TMC government." He accused the TMC government of blocking several social welfare schemes and said, "This is a direct attack on the federal structure of the country." Central schemes such as PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Smart City Mission are not being implemented in the state, he said.

Bhattacharya alleged that the state government has stalled about 43 railway projects due to "vendetta politics". He also claimed that even the judiciary has been attacked in the state.

The TMC government is "opposing for the sake of opposition" and depriving the poor, farmers, Adivasis and minorities of benefits, he said.

TMC members raised slogans as the BJP MP raised the matter in the House. PTI LUX ANU ANU