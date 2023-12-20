BJP MP S S Ahluwalia cites suspension of 63 MPs in 1989 to hit out at opposition

New Delhi: BJP MP and former Union minister S S Ahluwalia on Wednesday cited the suspension of 63 MPs from the Lok Sabha in 1989 for their persistent demand for tabling a report on the assassination of Indira Gandhi as he hit back at the opposition for its attack on the government over the recent suspension of its MPs.

Ahluwalia, who was a Rajya Sabha MP in 1989, noted that the opposition has dubbed Parliament's security breach as a serious issue of national security to target the government and wondered what can be a bigger national security issue than the killing of a prime minister.

Sixty-three opposition MPs were suspended because they wanted the then Congress government to table the Thakkar Commission report, he told reporters.

A BJP MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Bengal, Ahluwalia was a Congress member of Rajya Sabha in 1989.

The Justice Thakkar Commission of Inquiry had looked into the assassination of Indira Gandhi, including aspects related to security lapses and conspiracy.

The Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement on the December 13 Parliament security breach by two men carrying smoke cans.

As many as 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the last few days for carrying placards and disrupting proceedings of the two Houses. The opposition has accused the government of throttling democracy by suspending critical voices.

In his remarks, Ahluwalia, a four-time Rajya Sabha and two-term Lok Sabha member, also heaped praise on the Narendra Modi government for its handling of a host of issues ranging from national security, external affairs, poverty eradication and social development.

"India showed its scientific mettle by successfully landing Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon and earned global praise for administering Covid vaccines to its huge population in record time and promoting a start-up culture," he said.

In the economy, the government has replaced the Congress-led UPA dispensation's "sab kuchh chalta hai" (anything is acceptable) approach with financial discipline and inclusion.

The government ushered in reforms to boost the private sector and at the same time has taken care of its elderly and poor citizens, farmers, women, youth and unorganised sector with a number of targeted welfare schemes which have empowered them and made them financially secure.

The recent assembly poll results are an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he enjoys huge support of people who have benefited from his government's schemes and programmes, Ahluwalia said.