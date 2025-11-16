BJP MP alleges forced conversion racket targeting transgender community

Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 16 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde has alleged that a racket is operating in Maharashtra's Amravati and Yavatmal districts to forcibly convert transgender individuals to Islam.

Bonde told reporters here on Saturday that some transgender persons from Amravati approached him with a complaint of forced religious conversion, which has created an atmosphere of fear among the community.

Some of the affected individuals reconverted to Hinduism through a ritual at the Kumbh Mela (held earlier this year at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh), he said.

Bonde said he will inform Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the issue and demanded immediate police action into the matter. PTI COR CLS GK