BJP MP alleges Hindu festivals 'under siege' in Bengal, TMC hits back with communalism charge

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that Hindu festivals such as Durga Puja and Kali Puja were "under siege" in the state, prompting a sharp response from the ruling TMC which accused the saffron party of spreading communal discord.

In a three-page letter to the governor, the Purulia MP claimed that "targeted and communal violence is underway against the Hindu community".

"There have been frequent reports of disruptions, stone-pelting, and physical violence against devotees during these celebrations, which are not just festivals but deeply cherished parts of Bengali Hindu identity," he wrote.

Mahato accused the state administration of "patronising and protecting" individuals involved in such acts of violence.

"The situation in West Bengal bears a disturbing resemblance to the 1990s in Kashmir, where Hindus were forced into exile due to targeted violence and threats," he said.

"We urgently request you to examine recent incidents of violence and ensure that justice is meted out without any political bias. Review the state government's actions and policies that seem to embolden radical elements. Ensure the fair and lawful treatment of Hindu festivals and religious observances," he said.

Additionally, Mahato emphasised the importance of "monitoring the administration's responses to anti-Hindu social media posts" and investigating any possible connections to extremist elements.

Reacting to Mahato's letter, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed the claims as baseless.

"This is a desperate attempt by the BJP to communalise the bypoll narrative as they are sure about their defeat. They want to divert attention from the failures of the central government and spread communal discord," he said.

The constituencies going to bypolls on November 13 include Madarihat in Alipurduar district, Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Naihati and Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Taldangra in Bankura district, and Medinipur in Paschim Medinipur district.

These bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of sitting MLAs following their victories in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, with the exception of Madarihat, which was held by the BJP. PTI PNT ACD