BJP MP alleges illegal voter ID card distribution by Cong leader in poll-bound Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao on Monday complained to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that a ruling Congress leader has illegally distributed Voter ID cards in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here where a bypoll would be held on November 11.

The alleged distribution of Voter ID cards is a violation of Election Commission's norms and abuse of power by the ruling Congress, Rao, Lok Sabha member from Medak, said in the complaint submitted to the CEO.

"It has come to my notice that a programme was recently organised in Jubilee Hills, during which Voter ID cards were distributed by V Naveen Yadav, a Congress party leader under the banners and posters of the Congress party," Rao said.

Shockingly, it is also learnt that local police officials facilitated and extended support to this unauthorised event, he alleged.

As per the Election Commission's prescribed procedure, only the Booth Level Officer (BLO) is authorised to distribute Voter ID cards, and that too under the direct supervision of EC and local authorities, he said.

The involvement of a political party or its members in the distribution of voter identity cards constitutes a gross violation of electoral laws, a clear misuse of official machinery, and an attempt to unduly influence voters, he said.

This act by the ruling party reflects an utter disregard for the model of code of conduct and sanctity of electoral process, Rao said.

He urged the CEO to order an immediate inquiry into the "illegal" voter id distribution event, identify and take action against officials, including police, who facilitated the alleged event.

He also sought directions to the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance with EC's procedures on voter ID cards distribution.

Raghunandan Rao also shared purported photos of the event with the CEO.

Asked about the MP's complaint, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, who is the Hyderabad District Election Officer, told reporters that the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) is inquring into the matter.

There was no immediate response from Naveen Yadav or the Congress party.