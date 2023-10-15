BJP MP alleges Mahua Moitra took 'bribes' to ask questions in Parliament, TMC leader hits back

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday accused TMC's Mahua Moitra of taking "bribes" from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against her.

Moitra hit back, saying she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)".

The two MPs, known for their fiery parliamentary speeches and belligerent attacks on adversaries, have often exchanged blows over a host of issues over the years.

On Sunday, Dubey wrote to Birla under the subject "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament, Direct involvement of Smt. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for serious 'Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120-A of IPC".

Citing a letter he has received from an advocate, Dubey said the lawyer has shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes exchanged between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a businessman.

Hitting back, Moitra said on X, "Am using all my ill gotten cash & gifts to buy a college/ university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree." Tagging the Lok Sabha Speaker, she said, "Finish the enquiries against him for false affidavits & then set up my enquiry committee." In his letter to the speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices, more so after it was at the receiving end of a critical report of short-selling from Hindenburg.

Dubey urged Birla to constitute an "inquiry committee" into the charges against her.

"There is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Mahua Moitra to garner and protect the business interests of a businessman – Shri Darshan Hiranandani – by asking Parliamentary Questions, which is reminiscent of ‘Cash for Query’ episode of 12 December, 2005," the BJP MP said.

Moitra posted several messages on X to hit back at Dubey without directly naming him and fired fresh salvo at the Adani Group.

"Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for ED & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep," she said.

"If Adani group is relying on dodgy dossier created by dubious Sanghis & circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely," the TMC MP added.

In his letter to Birla, Dubey alleged that Moitra's conduct marks the "reemergence of cash for query", a reference to the 2005 media expose of many MPs asking questions in Parliament in exchange for bribes.

Noting that membership of 11 MPs were quashed on the recommendations of an inquiry committee within 23 days of its constitution, he said Moitra should also be similarly probed and suspended from the House till the report is submitted.

Citing her vehement attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Dubey alleged that a "clever facade" was created in the past few years as she often references to the Adani Group while giving the impression that she was against the government.

In another post, Moitra said, "Also welcome CBI enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me." In a post on X, Dubey said membership of 11 MPs were quashed by same Parliament and such brazen conduct will not be acceptable now too and also alleged the use of hawala money by her without naming Moitra.

"Membership will go. Just wait," he claimed. PTI KR KVK KVK