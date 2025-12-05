BJP MP Anil Baluni flags rising incidents of man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) BJP leader Anil Baluni on Friday flagged the issue of rising man-animal conflict in the hill regions of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, and urged the Centre to help the state in dealing with the challenge.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Baluni said four persons have been killed in leopard attacks in the Garhwal region and more than 15 injured in the past three weeks.

Baluni, the MP from Garhwal, said bear attacks too have been on the rise in Uttarakhand, leading to curfew-like situation in the hills post-sundown.

"People have stopped sending their children to schools out of fear of leopard attacks," he said.

Baluni, who is also the chief spokesperson of the BJP, urged the Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav to help the state procure modern cages, tranquilising and fox guns to help deal with the situation.

He also urged the Centre to depute a team of experts from the Wildlife Institute of India to understand the reason for the rise in man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand.

Baluni also urged the Centre to explore ways in which the families of those who have lost their lives to the man-animal conflict can be helped.