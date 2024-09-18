BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul's tongue should be singed' remarks

Amravati, Sep 18 (PTI) An FIR was registered against BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde on the charge of intention to cause riots on Wednesday over his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, police said.

Bonde has kicked up a row, saying Gandhi's tongue should be singed as his remarks on reservation were "dangerous" and hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' and majority communities.

The FIR against Bonde followed a sit-in protest by Congress leaders, including Amravati MP Balwant Wankhede, MLA Yashomati Thakur, former Minister Sunil Deshmukh and the party workers at the office of the city police commissioner.

A case was registered against Bonde at Rajapeth police station in Amravati under sections 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 351 (ii) (the act of intentionally causing another person to apprehend the use of criminal force) and 356 (Punishment for defamation) against MP Anil Bonde.

"The language of chopping off the tongue is not proper, but what Rahul ji said against reservation is dangerous," Bonde said on Tuesday while reacting to remarks made by a Shiv Sena MLA against Rahul Gandhi.

"Hence, if anyone speaks anything absurd in a foreign country, then rather than chopping off his tongue, it should be singed. It is necessary to certainly singe the tongues of such people - be it Rahul Gandhi, Dnyanesh Maharao or Shyam Manav and people who hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' and majority," Bonde said.

Maharao, an author, is accused of making derogatory comments on Hindu deities recently, while Manav is an anti-superstition crusader.