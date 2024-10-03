BJP MP Anurag Thakur blasts Gandhi family for 'false' poll promises

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 3 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday said neither is the plight of Himachal Pradesh ending, nor is the Gandhi family breaking its silence on the state's plight and "false" poll promises made by Congress.

In a statement issued here, the former Union minister said, "The mothers and sisters of Himachal are still waiting for their (allowance of) Rs 1500 per month, while the farmers are awaiting purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and milk at Rs 80-100 per litre." "The unemployed youth are waiting for 5 lakh jobs and households are waiting for 300 units of free electricity as promised by the Congress leaders," the BJP MP from Hamirpur constituency added.

He said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka have not yet uttered a word about the "false promises made by the Congress" two years ago.

Thakur said, "Neither is the wait for Himachal ending, nor is the silence of the Gandhi family breaking on the plight of the state." The BJP leader's statement comes a day after Priyanka Gandhi, during an election rally in Haryana, hailed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, saying it was putting people's money back into their pockets through welfare schemes. PTI COR BPL RPA