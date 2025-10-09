BJP MP attack: Suvendu urges Governor to act 'constitutionally' against state govt

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged Governor C V Ananda Bose to act "constitutionally" against the state government in BJP MP Khagen Murmu attack case, asserting that "Bengal wants action".

Adhikari's sharp remarks came a day after Bose met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and submitted a report on the law-and-order situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the senior BJP leader said, "I don't believe in any reports (In reference to the governor submitting a report to New Delhi on attack on BJP leaders), Bengal wants action. It is time for the governor to take constitutional steps against this government." The BJP leader reminded that after the April communal clash in Murshidabad, which claimed two lives, the governor had said any further "unpleasant incident" would invite strong constitutional action.

"Now that a sitting MP has been brutally attacked, we hope the Governor will act as per his constitutional oath," Adhikari added.

The LoP's comment is being seen as a calibrated attempt to increase pressure on the Raj Bhavan, at a time when relations between Adhikari and Governor Bose have gone through several phases of strain and strategic silence.

Bose, who met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, later told reporters that the law-and-order situation in Bengal was "deeply alarming", alleging that the police themselves were responsible for the breakdown.

"In Bengal, law and order is being strangulated by the protectors of the law themselves. Those who are meant to control the situation now need to be controlled by others. Such near-anarchy cannot continue in a democratic setup, not even in a remote corner of Bengal. The state deserves better policing," the governor said.

Bose had said that he had apprised the President of the prevailing situation in the state and would be forwarding his report to other high constitutional authorities as well, though he declined to share the contents of the report. PTI PNT RG