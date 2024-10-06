BJP MP Atul Garg files defamation complaint against Cong's Dolly Sharma, FIR lodged

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) BJP MP from Ghaziabad Atul Garg on Sunday said he has lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Dolly Sharma for allegedly defaming him during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in April.

He alleged that Sharma, who contested the Lok Sabha election against him from the seat as the INDIA bloc candidate, tarnished his image by dubbing him "land mafia" at a press conference on April 12.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava confirmed that an FIR has been lodged based on the BJP parliamentarian's complaint.

In his complaint, Garg said Sharma had accused him of encroaching on 31,000 square metres of government land.

He also alleged that Sharma even claimed to have documents supporting her charge and the same was published by local newspapers and web portals.

The MP told PTI that two notices were served on Sharma before filing the police complaint. PTI COR CDN IJT IJT