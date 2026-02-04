BJP MP Baburam Nishad seeks AIIMS in Mahoba

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP member Baburam Nishad on Wednesday sought the establishment of AIIMS in Mahoba to handle medical emergencies in the entire region.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP member stated that due to the dearth of medical facilities in the region, people have to travel to far-off places like Lucknow or Delhi for medical treatment.

"Mahoba is a central place in Bundelkhand. If an AIIMS-like institute is established here, it would be able to take care of people of other regions like Hamirpur, Banda, Lalitpur, etc., in Uttar Pradesh and several other places in Madhya Pradesh as well," Nishad stated.

Around 2 crore people could benefit from the premier health institution, he added.

He noted that currently, there is too much load on the Jhansi medical college.

"If AIIMS comes up in Mahoba, it will help in providing high-level healthcare to the people living in the region. It will be a great boon for the people of Bundelkhand," Nishad stated.

BJP’s Kavita Patidar sought the creation of the Narmada riverfront in Madhya Pradesh on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

AAP’s Swati Maliwal demanded a respectable pension for old people across the country. She noted that the amount given currently to the elderly varies across the states.

Maliwal also sought concessions on travel for senior citizens in the railways and flights.

Sikander Kumar of the BJP raised concern over water scarcity in Himalayan regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some of the northeast states.