BJP MP Baluni meets Bhupender Yadav, seeks quick approval for road projects in Garhwal

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday assured Uttarakhand BJP MP Anil Baluni of quick action on his request for an environmental nod for over 200 road projects in various parts of Garhwal constituency, which he represents in the Lok Sabha.

Baluni said in a statement that he met Yadav with a list of these projects pending for years due to objections from the forest department and sought quick action from him.

The BJP leader took up the issue during the recent Lok Sabha polls and assured the people that measures would be taken to resolve it.

Baluni told Yadav that the constituency is spread across five districts and has remote and difficult terrains where good roads serve as a lifeline to people and their absence causes them many difficulties.

Poor transportation facilities due to lack of roads is also a reason for the migration crisis, he noted. PTI KR RHL