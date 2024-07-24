BJP MP Baluni meets Jaishankar, seeks passport centres in Garhwal

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) BJP MP Anil Baluni, who represents Garhwal in the Lok Sabha, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, seeking two passport centres in his hilly constituency.

Baluni cited the difficult and remote terrain of the region to press for his demand, saying it will help the locals, especially the young population.

He said he pushed for passport centres in Gopeshwar and Kotdwar.

The external affairs minister assured him of a positive consideration into his demand, Baluni said. PTI KR KR KVK KVK