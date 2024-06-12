BJP MP Baluni raises frequent fire incidents in Uttarakhand with NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) BJP MP from Garhwal, Anil Baluni, on Wednesday raised the issue of frequent forest fires in the Himalayan states, especially Uttarakhand, in a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, underlining the damage such incidents inflict on the environment, wildlife and local economy.

The BJP leader said in a statement that Bery assured him that the government think tank would constitute a joint working group in coordination with the finance, home and environment ministries to study the matter and make recommendations.

Baluni emphasised that foresighted policies need to be framed to resolve the crisis and separate allocations should be made for the hill states in the budget to ensure that ecological balance is maintained.

Bery asked the officials to study the steps taken in different countries to deal with the crisis and prepare a report. PTI KR AS AS