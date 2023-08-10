BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar launches scathing attack on Congress, BRS in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress and ruling BRS in Telangana, BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that people are laughing at the behaviour of a political leader who indulges in acts like hugging, winking and blowing flying kisses.

The remark was inferred to be against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had made a speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after being reinstated as MP.

While speaking in Parliament on Thursday during the ongoing debate, Sanjay Kumar also claimed that there has been a sharp rise in the assets of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family.

"They (opposition) do not have clarity on why the no-confidence motion was moved. After seeing the behaviour of the leader of the party which moved the no-confidence motion, the whole world is laughing," Sanjay Kumar, National General Secretary of BJP, said.

He also claimed that the leaders who have lost confidence of people are now moving the motion in the House that will not be tolerated by the people.

The BJP leader further asserted that he is ready to quit his post if the BRS's claim of supplying 24x7 power to farmers in Telangana is proved. PTI SJR GDK SJR HDA