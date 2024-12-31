BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenges Kejriwal to implement schemes announced by him

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' announced by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal an "appeasement" move ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a press conference, the New Delhi MP challenged Kejriwal to implement the schemes announced by him, including the 'Mahila Samman Yojna', saying there is no Model Code of Conduct in place.

Kejriwal on Monday announced monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for all the Hindu temple priests and granthis of Gurudwaras after AAP returns to power in February.

Bansuri said that the AAP government was not able to pay Rs 18,000 to Imams of mosques for months due to lack of funds and yet Kejriwal was trying to appease the priests and granthis just before the elections.

She questioned why no honorarium was paid to the priests and granthis in the last 10 years. Now, at the time of elections, he is promising them honorarium in a "deceitful" manner, she charged. PTI VIT MNK MNK