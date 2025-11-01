BJP MP, Bengal official clash over flood relief in Alipurduar

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Describing the block development officer of Madarihat in West Bengal's Alipurduar district as a "TMC flagbearer", BJP MP Manoj Tigga on Saturday had a bitter exchange of words with state government officials over distribution of relief materials in the disaster-hit pockets of the district.

Tigga allegedly barged into the office of BDO Amit Chowrasia, thumped the desk, and raised allegations of discrimination in the relief distribution among villagers affected by last month’s floods.

When Chowrasia refused to buy Tigga's argument and insisted that relief work was being carried under the guidance of the administration in a proper way, the Alipurduar MP lost his cool and called him as a "TMC flagbearing official who should be aware about the consequences of his partisan act." After footage of the incident went viral on social media, Tigga told reporters, "I went there to highlight the miseries of flood-hit people of Purba Khayerbari under Madarihat block, where people are yet to receive relief materials like tarpaulin, and the BDO is not responding to the SOS of local BJP panchayat members." "I did not wish to humiliate an administrative officer, but he did not properly reply and spoke rudely without listening to my requests. Being a people's representative, I am accountable to my constituency," he added.

Chowrasia countered Tigga by saying, "The MP came to my office without prior information. He was accompanied by some men, recorded a video of the proceedings and left the spot. I have informed my higher authorities." He asserted there was no discrimination in distribution of relief materials and "the administration does not judge a person's needs and requirements from his political affiliation. I was discharging my administrative duties." TMC Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Barak said, "Being an MP, he misbehaved with a gazetted state official in an abominable manner. This is an unconstitutional and dictatorial attitude." PTI SUS MNB