BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri meets party president J P Nadda

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J P Nadda on Monday.

Advertisment

Bidhuri met Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Amid demand by several opposition parties that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him, many BJP MPs have written to the Chair, alleging that Ali "instigated" Bidhuri and seeking probe into his utterances as well.