BJP MP Bidhuri slams AAP over 'broken' roads in Delhi, says projects made only on paper

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday slammed the AAP government over damaged roads in the city, accusing it of making projects on paper only.

Bidhuri claimed that roads across the city were in a dilapidated condition even through the Kejriwal government promised London and Paris-like thoroughfares in the city, a statement said.

"Now the government has said that the roads in Old Delhi areas will be improved. Reality is that such promises are made every four-six months and Delhi people are cheated with projects existing in paper only," he alleged.

The condition of Chandni Chowk road and Vikas Marg in East Delhi after revamp is before everyone to see, said the Lok Sabha MP.

The redeveloped Chandni Chowk road is broken at many places and heaps of filth is visible everywhere, while the fibre pillars and plastic manhole covers on redeveloped Vikas March damage easily, claimed Bidhuri.

He demanded probe into redevelopment of Vikas Marg alleging "scam" in it.

The Delhi government made announcements of various projects to decongest the city roads but they never took off, he charged, and cited budget announcements for East-West and North-South corridors, Ring Road from Signature Bridge to DND Expressway and flyover from Aurobindo Marg to Mehrauli.

The reality is no funds were ever allocated for these projects, Bidhuri claimed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at Bidhuri and the BJP, saying the MP seemed to be talking about Ayodhya.

"Besides the 'leaking' of the temple's roof, a portion of the boundary wall of the Ayodhya railway station and a section of 'Ram Path' are damaged," AAP claimed in a statement.

The ruling party in Delhi charged that the BJP's "rampant corruption" has been visible in all its infrastructural works.