BJP MP Biplab Deb seeks additional funds of Rs 49 cr to complete lighthouse project in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 27 (PTI) Former Tripura chief minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said he has urged Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release additional funds of Rs 49 crore to complete the lighthouse project in the northeastern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone for the project in 2021.

Under the project, 1000 flats will be constructed for residential purposes.

While addressing a programme at Ramnagar in West Tripura district, Deb said, "Recently, I met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, and urged him to release additional funds of Rs 49 crore to complete the lighthouse project at the earliest." "Khattar-ji told me that the proposal for sanctioning additional funds has been sent to the ministry's legal section for its approval, or else it will come under scrutiny during the audit process. I exhorted him to immediately release at least Rs 20 or 25 crore to resume work on the lighthouse project," he said.

Deb revealed that the allocation for the project was exhausted due to "faulty plans" for the lighthouse.

"The area (Akhaura) where the foundation stone was laid was a wetland. It took a lot of money for the piling work, which could not be presumed at the time of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). That's why the outlay falls short, stalling the construction work of the ambitious project", he said.

Deb also urged the communists to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"I appeal to the communists to watch the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme to get rid of hallucination. They will learn a lot of things from the programme. The prime minister doesn't share anything about himself. He just disseminates game-changing ideas or success stories", he added.