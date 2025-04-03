BJP MP calls for renaming of Delhi roads after Hindu, Sikh icons

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar on Thursday urged the government to rename roads like Babar Road and Tughlak Road after Hindu kings.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chahar pointed out that several roads in the Lutyen's Zone were named after Mughal rulers.

Babar Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Humayun Road, Dara Shikoh Road are named after "Muslim invaders" and the government should change them after Hindu kings and icons, he said.

These roads should be named after Rana Sanga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharaj Suraj Mal, Shivaji Maharaj, and Hemu Vikramaditya, he demanded.