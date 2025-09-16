BJP MP claims NCST recommends CBI probe into ‘encounter’ death of Surya Hansda

Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Deepak Prakash on Tuesday claimed the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged encounter death of Surya Hansda, who he described as a socio-political worker, last month.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP would continue its agitation from inside the Assembly and outside until justice is provided to Hansda.

The opposition party in Jharkhand has been demanding a CBI probe into the death of Hansda, who had contested multiple assembly polls and was also wanted in several criminal cases.

Prakash said that he had submitted an application to the NCST on August 16 for an investigation into the death of Hansda.

“The Commission wrote a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on September 12, recommending a CBI investigation into the case,” he said in a press conference here.

Prakash alleged that the CID investigation, which has been ordered by the government, would not solve the case as it would only cover up the incident.

“So, we had urged the government to recommend a CBI inquiry into the case and provide protection to Hansda’s family,” the BJP leader said.

“The encounter death of social-political activist Surya Hansda is fake. It was not an encounter but a murder carried out by the state police at the behest of the stone mafia and middlemen. The NCST’s investigation report clearly establishes that Hansda was murdered,” Prakash said.

Hansda was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10. He died in an alleged encounter that took place while he was being taken to Rahadbadia hills by the police to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda had allegedly snatched a weapon from a policeman and fired at them while attempting to escape. He died as the personnel fired back, according to police. PTI SAN NN