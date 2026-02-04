BJP MP demands creation of new rail division in Silchar for operational efficiency

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Kanad Purkayastha, a BJP MP from Assam, on Wednesday urged the Railways Ministry during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha to establish a dedicated rail division in Silchar to enhance operational efficiency.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their visionary leadership and sustained efforts to strengthen and expand railway infrastructure activities across northeastern regions, Purkayastha said the creation of a new division is an extremely important issue concerning railway administration and operational efficacy.

According to him, in the northeastern region, particularly in Southern Assam and adjoining regions, a full-fledged railway division was established at Lumding under the Northeast Frontier Railways on May 1, 1969, which initially covered a limited route between Lumding and Badarpur.

"With the passage of time, several additional metre gauge sections were added substantially, increasing the jurisdiction and workload of the Lumding division," the BJP MP said.

By the end of 2014, all metre gauge tracks under the Lumding division were converted into the broad gauge, which significantly enhanced traffic potential, as well as operational responsibility, he added.

Highlighting the increasing workload on the Lumding Division, he said that several new broad-gauge sections have been commissioned for the widening of the division.

"I would like to highlight the proposal for the Trans-Asian Railway network, which is expected to become operational in the near future. This will further increase international freight and passenger traffic from the adjoining areas, placing enormous work on the existing divisional setup," he added.

Outlining challenges, he stated that this area is frequently disrupted during the Monsoon season due to landslides and floods, causing severe inconvenience to passengers and serious logistical challenges for the railways.

"It is pertinent to mention that, recognising this necessity, the Railway Board had issued a notification in 2012 for the establishment of a new railway division at Silchar and Jammu. While I sincerely appreciate that the Jammu division has finally become operational in January 2025, but till date, in spite of the availability of suitable land, the establishment of the proposed Silchar Railway division is yet to be done," he said.

Emphasising the need for a new division, Purkayastha said Silchar is a major urban centre of Southern Assam equipped with all essential amenities, including educational institutions, medical facilities, air connectivity and administrative infrastructure.