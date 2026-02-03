BJP MP demands development of Greater Noida as rail hub

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh should be developed as a rail hub so that long-distance trains can be halted there for the benefit of the city's 12 lakh residents, BJP MP Surender Singh Nagar demanded in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour on Tuesday.

Nagar said the increasing population of Greater Noida, which includes people and students from states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, faces huge inconvenience as they have to travel over 50 km to New Delhi or Ghaziabad to catch long-distance trains, even though several such trains pass through the city's Bodaki and Dadri railway stations.

Some of these trains include the Prayagraj-Rewa Superfast Express, Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Express and Shiv Ganga Express, he added.

He pointed out that since long-distance trains do not stop at Bodaki and Dadri railway stations, residents are compelled to travel to New Delhi or Ghaziabad, leading to traffic congestion as well as a significant financial burden.

"In the interest of the local population, these trains should be stopped at Dadri and Bodaki," Nagar said.

Raising a similar issue, another BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Seema Dwivedi, demanded that the government provide stoppages for prominent trains such as the Archana Express, Nilanchal Express, Jansadharan Express and the Kashi Mahakal Superfast Express at Janghai Junction in Jaunpur district, which comes under the Lucknow division of the Northern Railway zone.

She said local residents have to travel nearly 60 km to other stations to catch these trains, resulting in a loss of time and money. PTI JP TRB