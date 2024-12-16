BJP MP demands implementation of land pooling and green development area policies to benefit farmers

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday demanded immediate implementation of the land pooling and green development area policies to prevent the national capital from turning into a "slum".

Bidhuri said the land pooling policy and the green development area (GDA) policy will also help the farmers of Delhi to get market value of their land besides earning revenue for the government.

"By implementing the Land Pooling Policy and the GDA Policy, Delhi can be saved from becoming a slum. The demand of people for houses will be fulfilled and employment will also be generated," Bidhuri said raising the demand in the Lok Sabha.

He said the farmers of Delhi are waiting for the implementation of these policies, which are yet to be operationalised.

Both policies are pending with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for a long time and the government should take immediate steps to implement them, Bidhuri added.

The Land Pooling Policy notified in 2018 aims to develop 105 urbanized villages in Delhi through land pooling. The Green Development Area policy aims infrastructure development in the city with a sustainable approach. VIT AS AS