BJP MP demands inquiry into food poisoning incident at ashram schools in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 11 (PTI) BJP MP Hemant Sawra on Sunday said he has demanded an inquiry into the recent incident of food poisoning in which students of ashram schools took ill in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Talking to PTI, Palghar MP Sawra said he met Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, and submitted a memorandum seeking an inquiry.

Sawra, in his memorandum, said 663 students from 33 ashram schools fell ill in Palghar district on August 5.

"Nearly 295 male and 368 female students from 33 ashram schools have suffered from food poisoning and were rushed to nearby health centres and hospitals in Palghar district. Their condition is stable," he said.

The legislator sought the Centre's intervention to prevent such incidents and demanded an inquiry.

During a programme on International Tribal Day on August 9, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he would pay surprise visits to ashram schools in the state to check if the funds allocated for tribal welfare were utilised properly. PTI COR ARU