BJP MP demands reimbursement of expenditure incurred on chief parliamentary secretaries

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) BJP's Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj on Thursday said the expenditure incurred on six chief parliamentary secretaries, whose appointment was quashed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court should be reimbursed to the state exchequer.

The money spent on the chief parliamentary secretaries after their appointment is misuse of public money and it should be reimbursed, he told the media after a courtesy meeting with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan here.

The high court had on Wednesday quashed the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries and declared the law under which the appointments were made as void.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices Vivek Thakur and B C Negi also directed that all the facilities and privileges of these chief parliamentary secretaries be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Hailing the high court judgement as historic, Bharadwaj said that the BJP had been opposing the appointment of the chief parliamentary secretaries from day one, adding they should have resigned voluntarily on moral grounds.

"It is heard the state government is going to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court but the High Court order was so clear that no appeal against it would sustain," he claimed.

Bhardwaj pointed out that the court quashed the Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowance, Powers, Privileges and Amenities) Act, 2006 under which the appointments were made as void as it was not in the competence of the state legislature to pass such an Act and set aside the appointment. PTI BPL AS AS