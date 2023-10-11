BJP MP Devji Patel's motorcade attacked by people protesting against his nomination in Rajasthan polls

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Oct 11 (PTI) BJP MP Devji M Patel's cavalcade was pelted with stones by some people protesting against his nomination from Sanchore in the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls, police said.

Advertisment

The leader escaped unhurt but his and some other vehicles in the motorcade were damaged, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Sanchor police station against the attackers, believed to be supporters of Danaram Choudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Sanchore in the last assembly polls. Choudhary has been protesting the candidature of Patel, the BJP MP from Jalore.

The attack took place when Patel was returning home in Sanchore after paying obeisance at a temple in Pathmeda Wednesday morning.

Advertisment

The protesters also raised slogans against Patel and showed him black flags.

"We have identified some of the attackers but no arrest has been made so far. The attack was politically motivated," Superintendent of Police (Sanchore) Sagar Rana said.

Patel, however, said the attackers were outsiders and not from the party.

Advertisment

"They were not from the party. They were anti-social elements who had come from other places. I identified two or three of them," he claimed.

The protesters, according to Patel, had followed him from Pathmeda in a car and joined a group assembled at the attack site.

"They stopped my car. I tried to talk to them, but anticipating their intentions, I rolled up the door glass," he said.

Election to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25. PTI COR SMN