BJP MP Dubey refuses to speak on Moitra issue citing parliamentary norms

Gwalior, Nov 1 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who has made "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, on Wednesday refused to speak on the issue citing parliamentary rules.

He has accused Moitra of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

Dubey was in Gwalior in connection with the party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Asked by reporters about the Moitra case and her allegations over phone surveillance, Dubey told reporters, “Please forgive me, she (Mahua Moitra) has to appear before the ethics committee tomorrow (November 2) and there are some rules of Parliament. I am bound by those rules and regulations, I have taken an oath. I won't say anything about it.” Dubey is the BJP's in-charge for Shivpuri Assembly constituency.

Moitra, who has been at the centre of a political storm after Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging she took bribes from Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group, will appear before the ethics panel on November 2. PTI COR ADU KRK