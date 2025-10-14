BJP MP faints at funeral of soldier in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh fainted during the funeral of a soldier in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Tuesday.

Singh, who represents Jaipur Rural constituency, collapsed while the Guard of Honour was being presented to the deceased Agniveer, Bheem Singh (19). Locals rushed the BJP leader to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Agniveer Bheem Singh had gone missing following a cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand. His body was recovered recently and he was laid to rest with full military honours in his native village.

Earlier in the day, Singh's mortal remains were brought to the Pragpura from where a 7-km 'tiranga yatra' was carried out to his village. The procession saw the participation of hundreds of people. PTI SDA SKY SKY