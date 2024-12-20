BJP MP gifts '1984' bag to Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday gifted a bag with "1984" written on it in red to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This comes days after the Congress MP carried bags with messages on Palestine and Bangladesh written on it to Parliament.

Sarangi, the BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, gave the bag to Vadra in the corridor of Parliament. She handed the bag to the Congress while she was walking in Parliament corridor. Vadra took the bag from Sarangi and walked on.

The bag had "1984 riots" written on it, said the BJP leader, adding this is also an issue that the Congress leader should raise as she makes statements with her tote bags.

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, the Wayanad MP had on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it.

The Congress MP was later on Tuesday seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh Ke Hindu Aur Isaiyon Ke Saath Khade Ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). PTI AO AS AS